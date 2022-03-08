So Gangubai's box office numbers were fake?

Gangubai has been a massive hit. People have loved the film and the cast. Recently, there have been a lot of rumors going on about the box office numbers being fake. How much of this is true is not known yet. The whole controversy began when Kangana had brought this topics up. There has been a blind article that claims the numbers to be fake. Kangana is known to comment on every detail of a person's life so off course, how could she leave Alia aside. She took to her Instagram handle and mentioned "Achcha doodh mein pani to suna tha lekin pani me doodh…hmm… kya majbooriyaan rahi hongi becharon ki…"

According to the box office number, Gangubai Kathaiwadi was crossing 100 cr worldwide

What are your views on this?