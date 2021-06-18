An Appreciation Post For Deepika Padukone!

From being a badminton player to gaining global fame as an actress, DP has come a long way. One of the highest paid actresses ever.

Went through depression, had a hard time, when she was over it, she supported a foundation so that others might get help when they need. From holding the fort during Padmavat scandal to standing in solidarity with students, she's clear about what she wishes to do.

Versatility where she's done films like Cocktail, period films like Bajirao Mastani and films with message like Chhapak and comedy superhits like Chennai Express. She might not be the best actress but she's surely ruling Bollywood now.

Faring through trolls like a queen, she is the 1/2 of the power couple Deepveer. You could hate her all you want but you can't deny that she's done pretty good work and that she's ruling right now.