With so many star kids set to be launched, is there still no hope for outsiders?

From Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Ananya Panday to Shanaya, Suhana, and Khushi Kapoor, all I hear is star kids planning their big debut. And the list doesn't end here, there are more to come. With so many insiders being launched in the coming times, will it be easier for outsiders to outshine and make their name? I feel that the industry will be overcrowded with no kids that nobody might pay attention to the new talent. But let's hope for a better Bollywood where people from backgrounds could make a name for themselves.