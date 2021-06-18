So Salman Khan has decided to buy remake rights of 'Khiladi' by just watching its teaser?

Salman Khan has been doing the remakes of south Indian films for a long time. His superhit 2003 film 'Tere Naam' was a remake of the 1999 Tamil language film 'Sethu'. After going through some ups and downs, Salman got his first major hit in 2009 with 'Wanted.' Directed by Prabhudeva, the film was a remake of the Mahesh Babu starrer Telugu film 'Pokiri.'





This opened the floodgates for Bollywood to remake already successful regional films into Hindi as they sort of guaranteed box office numbers. Salman did the same and has acted in several remakes since 'Wanted', like 'Ready', 'Bodyguard', 'Jai Ho' and 'Kick' to name a few.





Now, Salman wants to continue this trend and remake another popular South film. According to a report by Tollywood.net, Salman wants to remake Ravi Teja’s Telugu film 'Khiladi'.





The official teaser of the action-packed film was released on April 12 and has over 3 lakh views. It has impressed Salman so much that he might buy its right. Well without seeing the film, buying its rights might prove to be wrong. Don't you think he should do an original film instead?