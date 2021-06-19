So Undertaker has now challenged Akshay Kumar for a 'real' fight

A few days ago, Akshay Kumar posted on his social media handle celebrating twenty-five years of his action film 'Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi.' The film, released in 1996, starred Akshay Kumar and Rekha as well as the WWE wrestler Undertaker. Except for the fact that he wasn't the actual Undertaker but a look-a-like. Akshay retweeted a meme where he was mentioned with Triple H and other wrestlers who have defeated the dead man.





Akshay mentioned in his tweet that the person who everyone thought was Undertaker, was actually wrestler Brian Lee. Mark Calaway aka 'The Undertaker was never a part of the film.





Maybe Undertaker somehow got to know about this news and he wrote a comment on Akshay's Insta, challenging him for a real fight. To which Akki gave a hilarious reply: Let me check on my insurance and get back, bro.





Do you think it will be the right decision for Akshay to get into a brawl with the iconic Undertaker?