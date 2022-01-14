Social Media is not always a ban but can be a blessing too - Alaya F

In one of Alaya's recent interview she opened about social media being a blessing for her. Many actress find social media to be a curse but here Alaya has a total different point of view. She made her debut in 2020 with Jawaani Jaaneman and is currently having 3 projects in line to be released. If you follow her on Instagram one thing she can promise you is that she won't bore you with her post but will instead entertain you. Her reels, IGTVs,live session and other things creative will keep you asking for more. In the interview she opened up and said "During lock downs, social media was the biggest blessing for me. It paved the way for all the brands I endorse now. I found my social media identity and it added so much to the actor in me."