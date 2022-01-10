Soha Ali Khan calls Kareena Kapoor Khan a bindaas bahu!

The Nawab princess, Soha Ali Khan who is sister of Saif Ali Khan in an interview spoke about Kareena Kapoor Khan being one of the funniest and bindaas member of the family. In an interview Soha said, She’s really funny. It’s great to see them together because what I’d imagined of her, is not how she is at all. She’s very bindaas, she really doesn’t care about appearances. She’s just inherently… The way she tells stories, it’s lots of fun to be with her.” She also said that Kareena Kapoor is nothing like I imagined!

Soha Ali Khan recently attended a new year party at Saif and Kareena's home and she said that Saif is life of the party and Kareena compliments his brother beautifully!