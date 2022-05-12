Sohail Khan and Seema Khan divorce! Why am I not surprised?

Don't take me wrong but I somewhere felt Sohail and Seema separating in the future after watching 'The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives'. I wonder what went wrong between the couple as I always found them really adorable together. I remember reading an article where it was mentioned that Sohail and Seema have separated but for the sake of their kids they didn't file for a divorce.

Today, the ex-couple was papped at a family court. Sohail and Seema got married in a very filmy way. As Seema's father was very strict the couple eloped and got married.