Sohum Shah Is The Versatile Actor We'd Love To Watch Again And Again!

Actors like Sohum Shah are a boon to our film industry. They take on challenging characters in unique stories and transform themselves to get under the skin of the character, with the ease of a chameleon. That's their superpower while we enjoy the benefit of some out-of-the-box content with an outstanding performance.

Sohum Shah is one such performer, who's not just exceptionally talented and versatile, but also good looking and ready to take on challenges, head on. He's one of the most talented and experimental actors we have in the industry. We've seen him in films like Tumbbad, Ship Of Theseus and the latest, Maharani.

Sohum played a rather rustic, dhoti-clad villager, Vinayak Rao in the eerie film, Tumbbad but you couldn't miss his dishy looks through all of it. He showcased his versatility yet again in Ship Of Theseus, as Navin. Sohum put on weight, transforming his body completely to suit the role of a politician, Bheema Bharti, in Maharani.

Sohum will soon be seen in Excel Entertainment's film, titled, Fallen in which he will essay the role of a cop. It will be directed by Reema Kagti. Having said that, we would like to see him more often than we do. For he's not just talented but also good-looking and someone who brings a lot of interesting portrayals on the screen. It's been sheer joy watching him perform.

So it's only obvious that the audience and his fans would like to see him more often than they do. As such gems are rare and they bring along rare and intriguing narratives along. We hope Sohum is listening!