Some bad actors are not criticized only because they are outsiders. Agree?

The debate of outsiders vs insiders in the Bollywood film industry has been going on for a while. Many believe that insiders get everything in a platter while outsiders have to struggle for years to achieve the same. Bad actors who are star kids can be seen getting dozens of film offers and debut Awards while talented outsiders are constantly ignored. But amidst all this, there are some outsiders who are average or bad actors.

These people have no doubt reach wherever they are on their own. But they lack the talent to be appreciated.

I can think of actors like Siddharth Malhotra, Kartik Aaryan and Disha Patani, who have been around for a while and are doing the same sort of acting in every film.

Despite this, they don't receive criticism for their actions that much which is not fair. Since at the end of the day, star kid or non-starkid, a person is judged by how bad or good they are at what they do.

What do you think of this whole issue?