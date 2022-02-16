Some lesser known facts about Bappi Lahiri the Disco King of India

Bappi Lahiri is said to be one of the greatest music composers of India who has earned a reputation of making legendary disco songs. The legend passed away on Tuesday night and here are some of the lesser known facts about the Goldman of Bollywood.

1) Bappi Lahiri wasn't his real name. His real name was Alokesh Lahiri but he adopted Bappi as his name.

2) Kishore Kumar was Bappi Lahiri's maternal uncle.

3) Bappi Lahiri started playing Tabla when he was only 3 years old.

4) He also has his name in the Guinness Book of World records for recording over 180 songs for 33 movies which released in a single year, 1986.

5) His last music composition was in September of 2021. He made music for devotional song Ganpati Bappa Morya which was sung by Anuradha Juju.