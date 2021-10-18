Some of the most bizarre things said by Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a name to reckon with. The award-winning actress has been thriving in the industry for over two decades, which is a rare feat for actresses in an industry dominated by men. She is one of the most successful actresses of her generation. But there have been times she has said things that created controversies. Here are some of those instances.

Salman Khan - While promoting Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kareena told a reporter: "Salman has seen in a nightdress at the age of nine.” Why she said that and what was the intention behind this creepy thing, we will never know.

Scripts - Bebo has mentioned that she doesn't like reading scripts. She said: "I don’t like reading scripts because I fall asleep, I like hearing them and it should excite me.” Maybe that's why she did films like 'Agent Vinod' and 'Tashan' while rejecting 'Fashion' and 'Queen.'

Sanjay Bhansali - Kareena doesn't share a nice relationship with SLB. She once called him a confused director. "He is a person who does not stand by his word. He doesn’t have any morals and principles in life. Tomorrow, even if he is the next Raj Kapoor or Guru Dutt, and my films don’t do well and if I’m a flop actress, I will still not ever work with him.”

Self-praise - Kareena once told a reporter that 'I realized I wanted to be an actress from the day I was out in the hospital, I think instead of the word mom, I said the word films.”