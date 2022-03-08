Some of the most unforgettable characters portrayed by actress

There are many roles played by an actress which have inspired us in different ways. When a character is being portrayed on the screen, there's always some of us who can resonate with them or want to be like them. Here is a list of some unforgettable characters portrayed by actress in Bollywood:

Veronica - Deepika Padukone had played the role of Veronica in Cocktail, which released in 2012. Veronica was shown has a girl who parties a lot and has to be the main character everywhere. But behind all of this the girl had a golden heart. She loved her friends a lot and was ready to sacrifice her love for her best friend. Jhilmil Chatterjee - Priyanka Chopra played Jhilmil Chatterjee in Barfi, which was released in 2012. Jhilmil was loved by the audience so much. The innocence she carried in her eyes was enough for people to melt their hearts. Even though she was an autistic girl, her character was very strong and the love she had for Barfi, was too adorable. Shashi Godbole - Sridevi played the role of Shashi Godbole in English Vinglesh, which was released in 2012. Shashi was a mother to two kids and a small business entrepreneur. Shashi showed the world, the story of every women who can never be enough for her family. A women who sacrifices a lot for her family and yet still has to hear a lot from them. This character had won millions of heart all over the globe. Shivani Shivaji Roy - Rani Mukherjee played the role of Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani, which was released in 2014. The charter is a bold, strong and independent police women who single-handedly caught a high child trafficking case. Rani - Kangana played Rani in Queen, which was released in 2014. The character showed you to love yourself. Loving yourself is more than enough for you to survive in this world. A women who travels the whole world alone right after her fiancé breaks up with her. It encouraged and inspired women to come out of their shells and follow their dreams





Which is your favorite unforgettable character portrayed by actress in Bollywood?