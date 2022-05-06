Some secrets about Jhanvi Kapoor you would want to know!

Janhvi is allegedly in a relationship with Akshat Ranjan. They have been dating each other for quite some time now. On Janhvi's birthday, Akshat also posted a picture on Instagram with her where she replied saying 'ILY' Janhvi was offered a role opposite Mahesh Babu for her big debut, but she declined it. According to some of the reports, Ranveer Singh starring Simmba was offered to Jhanvi first but because of some reasons, she was replaced by Sara Ali Khan. The late Sridevi never wanted Janhvi to opt for acting. In fact, she even said that she would prefer getting married than seeing her acting. However, Janhvi has said that it was not the case but she was considering other options too. Janhvi is a travel junkie. She is very passionate about exploring different places around the globe, and exotic locations. She has travelled a lot with her family. Janhvi completed her education before debuting. She is a graduate of the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute, Los Angeles, USA.