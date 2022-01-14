Some strange fact about late Pt. Birju Maharaj ji!

Did you guys know that our well- reknowned Kathakali dancer Birju Maharaj ji had a fascination for cars. Once he had also said that if he would have not been a dancer or singer then he would have definately would have become a mechanic. Not only that but he also loved watching Hollywood movies, especially of Jackie Chan and Sylvester Stallone!

Pt. Birjuji were one of the best Kathakali dancer we had in Bollywood and in India.

He was an inspirational guru for every Kathak dancer, many Bollywood actors like Madhuri Dixit Nene, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were few actress who got the opportunity to work with late Pt. Birju Maharaj!