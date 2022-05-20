Some unknown facts of Karan Johar!

Did you know Karan Johar is also known as 'Rahul Kumar Johar'? He was named this when he was born but later his mother changed his name to Karan because apparently, Hiroo Johar had a dream of her son being named Karan. He is one of the few Bollywood celebrities who have a degree. He holds a degree in 'Masters in French'. As much as his degree speaks about him, he is actually the opposite. He loathes reading. His parents always thought he will turn out to be an actor and hence his father, Yash, had a script ready for him back in the day Karan had a belief that all his movies would work if they started from 'K' but unfortunately that belief broke when he made Kaal was made in 2005. Karan was the first director-producer to be part of the jury member for the Miss World Competition Did you know that 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' was actually supposed to be made as two different stories but as he wasn't sure with which one to proceed so he combined both the stories and made - Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Aside from the PM of India, Karan is the only Indian invited to the opening ceremony of the London Olympics.





