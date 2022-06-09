Somin of KARD shares her Re:Member story- RE: Born

After Big Matthew and JiWoo, Somin shares her story with hidden kards ahead of comeback. The video is about Somin's life before she made her debut as a member of Kard.

Many of you may not know this but she was already an idol in a girl group before returning to trainee life and forming Kard. She made her early career debut at the age of only sixteen.

As it wasn't easy for her to go back to the trainee life and struggle to successfully debut in another group, she would cry a lot. However, she is thankful for all her struggles because without struggles there wouldn't be any progress.

Watch her video below as she talks about how and why she took up music as her career and what are her thoughts about Kard and their comeback.