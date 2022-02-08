Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin announce wedding plans

Can this year start any better? One of the biggest Korean celebrity couples, Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin have decided to get hitched and the fans can not stop gushing over them. The two actors started dating after they worked together in the super hit drama "Crash Landing on You" and dispatched revealed the news on January 1, 2020. Well, the two have decided to make it official as they announced the good news through Instagram to their fans.





Son Ye-jin posted an adorable picture with a cute miniature wedding dress on a hanger, she wrote the caption in both Korean and English. She captioned

"I thought long and hard about how to share this story because it's an important one.

I found someone to spend the rest of my life with. Yes… it's him.️

Boy meets girl, recognizes each other in the crowd, promises to build a future together… I couldn't imagine!

It happened so naturally… But, isn't that destiny?





Just being with him, I feel warm and protected. Please help us celebrate the beginning of our future. And to my dearest fans, I have received unconditional love and for a long time now, I thought, there's no way to repay it. Please know that I'm infinitely grateful and I also wish you all happiness!"





Hyun Bin also shared the news through his agency's personal Instagram account by sharing a personal hand-written letter which went like, "I promised the girl that always makes me smile that we'll walk together in the future.Jeong Hyuk and Seri [the names of their characters in the hit drama "Crash Landing on You," who worked together in the drama, will take the first step together. I think you will be cheering our happy first steps as you've always done until now with a warm and loving gaze. Until the day we meet and greet each other, I hope everyone is healthy, and I hope you are happy."





Since the news, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin started to trend along with Binjin and fans congratulated the couple. The date of their wedding has not been revealed yet, since Son Ye-jin is currently working on her drama "Thirty, Nine", they may get hitched after that. But, what a piece of great news to start the year! Congratulations to them!