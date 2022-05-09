Is Sonakshi Flaunting Her Ring and Giving Us Hints on being the next Bride or is it just a promotional stunt?

Sonakshi Sinha posted a picture in a typical way just like every girl poses after getting an engagement ring. She shared a picture on Insta in which it is seen a man is cropped and she is flaunting her new ring. She wrote in the caption "BIG day for me!!! One of my biggest dreams is coming true... and I can't wait to share it with You." She added in her post: "Can't believe it was so EZI." Fans are assuming that maybe Sona is the next one to get hitched or maybe this is a promotion of some brand. What do you think?