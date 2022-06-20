Sonakshi Sinha is in a relationship, this is official?

Sonakshi Sinha's rumoured boyfriend has made their relationship official, by posting it on a post, mentioning 'I LOVE YOU'!





Iqbal shared images and videos of Sinha along with a message that read: "Happy Birthday Sonzzz Thank You for not killing me I Love You Here's to a lot more food, flights, love and laughter"

In the video, Sonakshi was having a burger while Iqbal recorded her on his camera. This adorable video of Sonakshi enjoying with her boyfriend on the flight was added with a sweet message saying, "sums up the entire time we've known each other," Iqbal wrote.





Sonakshi really hasn't been around with her films. With this bit of official information, can we expect Sonakshi to get married in the upcoming years?

What do you think about this cute couple?