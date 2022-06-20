Sonakshi Sinha is in a relationship, this is official?

Following the release of the film Student Of The Year,' Bollywood movie fans went crazy for Varun and Siddharth. Everyone was talking about the movie's attractive young men.





So what is the reason behind Varun Dhawan's successful box office collections?





Consistency is simply one of the keys to success in Bollywood and Varun certainly realises its importance. He has movies released back to back. There is no chance for people to forget him. He always has a bunch of movies up for release, his songs are popular on the music channels and he makes his presence felt through advertisements and movie promotions. He is consistent and that definitely helps him a lot in being such a success.





Plus he has got everything that is needed to be successful in Bollywood. His looks, his moves, and his drama are completely in peace with the riles he chooses and ends up pleasing the viewers. His viewers comprise people from different groups of people and that pays off at the box office. His songs are catchy and his movies are pure drama which never ceases to impress the masses.







