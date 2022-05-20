Sonali Bendre discusses her recent cancer operation

Actress Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with metastatic cancer in 2018. Because the cancer was discovered sooner, it was treated quickly. With this significant event, however, Sonali's life took a different direction, and it was a difficult period for her and her family.

The 47-year-old actress revealed in an interview with a news portal that she and her husband Goldie Behl frequently use BC and AC, which stands for before cancer and after cancer. She explained that after going through these periods, they've learned a lot of lessons, like reminding each other that it's not about the destination, but about the process and the trip.

The actress went on to say that the physical changes in her looks during her cancer struggle were a terrible time in her life. She talked about her New York procedure, which left her with a 23-24 inch scar across her body. Her physicians also recommended her to begin walking as soon as possible because they were concerned that she would get an illness that would be resistant to medications.