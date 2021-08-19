From Sonam Kapoor to Deepika Padukone, celebs who did a film for free

The entire Bollywood or any other industry revolves around money, essentially. Actors charge a lot for one film and some of them like Aamir Khan even take shares from the profit. But there have been instances where they put passion before money. Here are some actors who charged almost 'nothing' for a film.





Sonam Kapoor - Sonam played Milkha Singh's love interest in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.' For the role, Sonam took a remuneration of only 11 rupees. She wanted to contribute to the film in any way.





Amitabh Bachchan - Amitabh Bachchan revealed in a blog in 2012 that he did Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Black' for free. He wrote: "I had just wanted to work with Sanjay, after seeing all the other works he had done... And when the opportunity came, it was quite overwhelming. I did not take any salary for the film."





Deepika Padukone - Deepika did her debut film 'Om Shanti Om.' Maybe because venturing into Bollywood with Shah Rukh Khan was a big deal in itself.





Shahid Kapoor - Shahid received universal acclaim for his role in Vishal Bhardwaj's 'Haider'. He reportedly did the film for free to cover the production cost.