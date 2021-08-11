From Sonam Kapoor to Deepika Padukone, celebs who were wrongly assumed to be pregnant

Being a public figure means that you are constantly judged, talked about, loved, or criticized for your work, actions, and things that you say. Which also leads to false assumptions regarding things like pregnancy. Right after their marriage, women expect to have a baby. And even actresses are also not spared with this expectation. Here are some Bollywood actresses who fell prey to false pregnancy rumors.





Deepika Padukone - Deepika and Ranveer Singh tied the knot three years ago and since then everyone has been expecting the 'good news.' People assume that they saw a baby bump in one of her Her Met Gala 2019 pictures.





Sonam Kapoor - Sonam married businessman Anand Ahuja in 2018. And since then she has been denying dozens of rumours and speculations on her pregnancy. Recently, she shared a picture of her 'first day of period' after people thought she was pregnant because of her loosely fit dresses.





Priyanka Chopra - Within a month after Priyanka married Nick Jonas, the rumour mills started churning out the news that she is going to be a mummy very soon. Time and again she has been debunking pregnancy rumours including one time when she first appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres show.