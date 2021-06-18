Is Sonam Kapoor A Deserving Actress Or Just Another Talentless Star-Kid in Bollywood?

Bollywood’s fashion icon, Sonam Kapoor is mostly known for her bold and unfiltered statements. For the longest time after her debut opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya, she was labeled as a product of nepotism with just a pretty face but slowly and steadily she was able to break the notion and prove to the audience that Bollywood is where she belongs.

Anand L.Rai’s Raanjhana was the turning point of Sonam’s career. Even though the movie was heavily criticised for glorifying the stalking culture, Sonam’s acting was appreciated. Sonam Kapoor was also applauded for her raw acting in Khoobsurat. Then came the peak of Sonam’s acting career, Neerja, the biopic of an Indian air hostess who saved the lives of the passengers in the hijacked Flight in Karachi, Pakistan. Sonam Kapoor, once known only for her pretty face received a National Award for her commendable performance in the movie Neerja. Not only this, Neerja is still one of the most successful commercial movie with a female lead in Bollywood. Since then, Sonam has been a part of Akshay Kumar starrer Pad Man and a multi-starrer commercially successful movie Veere Di Wedding. She has also stepped way out of her comfort zone and starred in an unconventional mainstream Bollywood film based on same-sex love, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Esa Laga.

Despite belonging to one of the biggest film families, Sonam Kapoor has proved her worth in Bollywood by exploring and experimenting with different genres and challenging roles. She has definitely given some path-breaking movies that will be remembered forever as the gems of Bollywood.

Sonam Kapoor is not just another talentless star kid but a deserving and talented actress of Bollywood. What do you think?