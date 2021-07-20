  • facebook
Anonymous Bollywood Binge

From Sonam Kapoor to Shahid Kapoor, these celebs married outside Bollywood

Bollywood has been seeing us fairytale love stories for decades. Like Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol; a Jodi which many (like me) thought were married in real life. Stars marrying stars is a norm and has been happening for decades. However, some choose to marry outside the glitz and glam. Here are some celebs who married outside the industry.

 

Sonam Kapoor - The fashionista Sonam surprised everyone after she tied the knot with businessman Anand Ahuja in 2018.

 

Madhuri Dixit - Millions of hearts were broken after Madhuri decided to go for an arranged marriage with Dr. Sriram Nene in 1999 who was a cardiovascular surgeon in Los Angeles, US.

 

Varun Dhawan - Varun married his long-time school friend Natasha Dalal in January this year. She is a fashion designer.

 

Shahid Kapoor - The heartthrob Shahid, contrary to popular belief, decided to go for an arranged marriage with Delhi girl Mira Rajput in 2015.

 

Honorable mentions are Juhi Chawla and Asin.
