From Sonam Kapoor to Shahid Kapoor, these celebs married outside Bollywood

Bollywood has been seeing us fairytale love stories for decades. Like Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol; a Jodi which many (like me) thought were married in real life. Stars marrying stars is a norm and has been happening for decades. However, some choose to marry outside the glitz and glam. Here are some celebs who married outside the industry.

Sonam Kapoor - The fashionista Sonam surprised everyone after she tied the knot with businessman Anand Ahuja in 2018.

Madhuri Dixit - Millions of hearts were broken after Madhuri decided to go for an arranged marriage with Dr. Sriram Nene in 1999 who was a cardiovascular surgeon in Los Angeles, US.

Varun Dhawan - Varun married his long-time school friend Natasha Dalal in January this year. She is a fashion designer.

Shahid Kapoor - The heartthrob Shahid, contrary to popular belief, decided to go for an arranged marriage with Delhi girl Mira Rajput in 2015.

Honorable mentions are Juhi Chawla and Asin.