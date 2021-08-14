Sonam Kapoor's sister Rhea Kapoor is getting married and preparations have already started

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani will marry today at Anil Kapoor's Juhu residence.

Yes, You read it right, Rhea Kapoor, the daughter of Anil and Sunita Kapoor, is marrying Karan Boolani in a Hush-Hush Ceremony. Only the couple's families and close friends are anticipated to attend the ceremony, which is supposed to be a private occasion. The ceremony is likely to be a two-three-day affair.

For the past 13 years, Rhea and Karan have been together. Karan Boolani is a film director who has worked on a number of advertisements. He's also worked on films like Rhea Kapoor's Aisha and Wake Up Sid.

Congratulations Rhea and Karan, We wish you both a long and happy life.