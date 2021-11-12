"Now We Are Breaking Up" has kicked off with strong ratings, this melodrama starring Song Hye-kyo and Jang Ki-yong was one of the highly anticipated dramas of this year. With its first two episodes, it simply looked like a tried and tested plot with nothing new to offer.





The drama has not brought anything interesting to the plate so far. The drama is predictable, typical in its approach and deal with fated relationships like every other romance drama. We have seen these drama tropes enough times that they are no more acceptable and expected from such big productions. It is going on a similar path that every Noona-romance takes.





Had this drama been released in the early 2010s, I would have appreciated it more, but currently, I just hope it takes some twists and turns to keep us hooked or it will be just another disappointment. Have you started watching this drama?





Do you agree with my views?



