Song KangHo Makes History As The First Korean Male Actor To Win 'Best Actor' At Cannes

Song Kangho just made history!









On May 28th, Song Kangho won the best actor award for his role in the film 'Broker' at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. Not only does this mark the actor's first win at Cannes, it also makes him the first Korean male actor to ever win the award.









However, this is not the first time the actor has been nominated. He has been previously nominated 3 times at the Cannes Films Festival!





In his acceptance speech, Song Kangho thanked his co-cast and director Hirokazu Koreeda. Additionally, the actor shared the honor with Korean movie fans, "I'd like to thank all those who appreciate Korean cinema."









Meanwhile, this is the 7th year the actor was invited for the prestigious festival. Congratulations to Song Kangho!