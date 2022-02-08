Sonu Sood seen enjoying Samosa before he heads to host Roadies 18 receives netizens praise

Sonu Sood, the superstar who has helped millions during the covid pandemic was seen eating a samosa on a roadside stall before he heads to South Africa to host MTV Roadies.

He is the new host of Roadies because Ranvijay Sinha who has been a part of the show ever since he won the first season couldn't host this year because of date clashes.

Sonu posted the video on Instagram and received nothing but praise from netizens with comments like "Aap great ho sir".





Are you also excited for this year's Roadies?