Soo we're indeed going to get to watch 'No Entry 2'

Since few months there were many reports which claimed the sequel to 'No Entry' seems to be doubtful. The reason this was said because apparently, there was some feud between Boney Kapoor and Salman Khan because of Arjun Kapoor dating Malika. Now, no one has ever confirmed or denied this till today. There was a time when Arjun Kapoor was extremly close to Salman Khan. The actor used to get trained under Salman's watch just before his debut in Bollywood. 'No Entry 2' is again going to be produced by Boney Kapoor.

The first part to the sequel, was a massive hit in India. There wasn't one person who disliked the movie. The director for the sequel is going to be Anees Bazmee.

The director had confirmed the news during an interview. He said we're going to see Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan and Salman Khan as the main leads just like the first part. As of now, the dates and the actress haven't been revealed.

Do you think another sequel in Bollywood can be liked by the audience or should we expect this also to fail just like most of the sequels do?