Soon it's going to be 'Alia Kapoor' as the 1st day of the wedding rituals gets over!
As the 1st Day towards Alia Bhatt becoming the 'Bahu' of the Kapoors gets over, fans are now excited for the upcoming days of the ceremonies. A lot of stars were captured by Paparazzis as the guests arrived the function. Oh God! Neetu Ji gave such a dramatic reaction when she was asked about the 'D-Date' but today she was papped with her daughter Ridhima as the Kapoors arrived for the ceremonies. I just can't wait to see Alia and Ranbir together! There was anything else that you noticed today?