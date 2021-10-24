Sooryavanshi Day 1 collection reaches up to 30 crores!

Sooryavanshi the much-awaited Bollywood movie of Rohit Shetty was finally released in theatres all over India yesterday. Nobody ever expected the film to gain success because of Covid-19, but yesterday it was a Diwali miracle!

Soorayanshi Box Office collection for Day 1 has got a 35% opening in the morning itself. The Box Office collection for Day 1 reached up to 25-30 crores, which happens to be a huge opening day collection for Akshay Kumar ever!

Despite the 50% capacity restriction in some places including Maharashtra and plus having Marvel's movie Eternals clashing in the multiplexes, it did so well!

In post-pandemic days, it was impossible for the film to do so well as many thought that people would be scared to go to theatres and watch it, and plus people got so comfortable with watching movies at home that it was a little difficult to get them back to theatres.

Sooryavanshi's total budget is 165 crores. The film is considered to be a big-budget movie for Rohit Shetty. The film was delayed for 18 months due to Covid-19 which also pushed its interest by 15- 20 Crore, which made the makers do some marketing.

If Sooryavanshi crosses 165 crores it will become a blockbuster hit and if it tends to reach 200 Crore club then it would be a Megahit!