Sooryavanshi is a perfect execution of Rohit Shetty's elements!!

Action- packed masala 'SOORYAVANSHI' is typical film full of Rohit Shetty's elements. Inspite of the the typical Shetty elements, you can't deny the fact that the execution of the movie is simply outstanding.





The first half is engaging & filled with fights and chasing sequences. But you may found the second half bit gripping and low towards the end.





Akshay has given a spectacular performance in the movie. I found Katrina's performance virtuous and decent. Ajay and Ranveer's acting makes a huge impact in the movie. The mass entry and humor shared in the movie is the plus point for its success.





Overall, I think 'SOORYAVANSHI' is full package of entertainment, but its a one time watch. I will rate the film 3.3/5.





Did you watch this blockbuster yet? If yes, then please share your reviews with us?







