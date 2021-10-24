Sooryavanshi's historic success proves that the Indian audiences haven't changed much

Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi is creating history as the film collects a massive Rs 30 crore on day 1 at the box office. Now on one hand, it's a good sign for theatre owners to have the audiences back into theatres, it also solidifies the fact that Indian audiences still have a thing for Bollywood masala movies.

Sooryavanshi in Ayushmann's words is "a true blue Hindi masala movie that we all wanted to see," having high octane action drama, flying cars with people inside them, cheesy dialogues, peppy dance numbers including remixes of old songs, all backed by a huge star cast- a perfect example of a Bollywood masala movie. And the hit formula from the early 2000's seem to be working just fine two decades later as well!

What remains to be seen now is how well audiences receive Salman Khan starrer Antim: The Final Truth, as one of his similar movies Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai had flopped miserably. But with Sooryavanshi's success SK might be having high hopes with the movie as well.