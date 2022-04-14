This soul-soothing K-RnB singer has the best album for a pleasant morning or evening

Be it spring, summer, autumn or winter, if you want to have a peaceful evening all by yourself or with your close friends, this is the album you should listen to- Cherie by Jimmy Brown and J Word.

Jimmy Brown is a Seoul based R&B singer who was inspired by Chris Brown and pursued music which is why he is known as Jimmy Brwon. His music is smooth and calm and he collaborates with other artists as well. He sings in both Korean and English.

He has released many singles and albums too. You can stream all of his songs on Spotify as well as Youtube Music. You can check out his song below and give your playlist a new twist.