Soul Tree – Lotus And Kokam Butter Lip Balm #BeautyTruthBomb

I have tried many lip balms from many different brands and also many home remedies for my chapped lips. Then I came across Lotus and Kokam Butter Lip Balm from Soul Tree. This brand claims that it has an ayurvedic formulation that helps in moisturizing and healing your lips. Also, it contains seven organic oils which make the perfect lip balm for dry weather. The overall packaging and branding improvement this brand has gone is just admirable. The new graphics and design make the product look very luxurious. This is the reason good branding and graphics play up the perceived value for the product which is very important to make our buying decision online nowadays.

The lip balm has a nice floral fragrance in it. I am sensitive to scents but this one is subtle and liked it very much. It also has a color in it but one good thing is that it does not get a transfer on the lips. The lip balm feels very waxy initially but then after some time that feeling disappears and the lips feel comfortable and hydrated too. I use this before going to bed and also before applying liquid lipstick.

The only thing I didn’t like about this lip balm is that it has poor longevity so frequent reapplication is required. But the lip balm is natural and cruelty-free. Overall, the lip balm is good. It’s pricey but then the legitimate natural ingredients and certification fee aren’t exactly cheap.