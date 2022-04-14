Source Music of HYBE Labels is fined 3 Million Won for accidentally leaking fans' personal information

Source Music Entertainment, an entertainment company under HYBE, has to pay a fine of 3 million won (approximately $2,438) which was ordered by South Korea's Personal Information Protection Commission (PIPC).





After GFRIEND disbanded last year in May 2021, Source Music used a Google questionnaire in order to refund the fan club membership. However, the questionnaire's privacy settings were kept public, due to which, information of 22 fans was leaked. For violation of the act, PIPC ordered a fine of 3 million won on April 13. Source Music has apologized for it last year in June but looks like they had consequences.





The company got wrapped up in controversy just before their new girl group 'LE SSERAFIM's debut. What are your thoughts?