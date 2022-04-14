With South films ruling the country today here's what Anil Kapoor had to say!

Since a year or two South films have been ruling the country now. Movies like Pushpa, Bahubali, RRR, KGF and other have won the country's heart. Now a days, people are preferring to enjoy south content more than Bollywood. Many find the Bollywood films having no "script" and actors "forgetting their acting talent". Bollywood stars like Salman Khan was surprised to say the least when he understood the whole dynamic being changed but whereas Anill Kapoor seems to be "not surprised".

Anil Kapoor had commented on the South films taking over Bollywood movie on the trailer launch of 'Thar'. He said, "South mein hamesha se achchi films banate aaye hai. Ram Shyam, Ek Duje Ke Liye. Bahut behtreen film banaate aaye hai. I started my career with a South film and I have learnt professionalism, dedication, and a lot more from South. I am not surprised by their films doing good here because they have been doing that over the years and they will continue to do that, and I have always been inspired by them. Muje Babu sahab ke saath kaam karne ka mauka mila. Then I worked with Mani Ratnam in his first film which was also a Kannada film. So yes, I have always loved their films."

What are your opinions on this? Do you think by the end of 2022 or start of 2023, people will be more keen on South films rather than Bollywood films?