South Indian Cinema taking over Bollywood?

Have you heard of Baahubali 2?

I think that Bollywood is popular because it's has a stronger presence in other cultures. For instance, many people from all over the world watch old Bollywood movies. People from as far as Indonesia to Egypt love Bollywood movies. Also, there is a greater number of "Hindi" speaking/understanding diaspora outside, so that helps as well. Also, in no way are Bollywood movies better or superior than the movies of South India. They all have unique stories and often times Bollywood movies are remakes of South Indian movies.