Virtual South Korean influencers are not only taking over social media, but also the music industry. With the advancement of technology, Rozy, a 22-year-old virtual human was introduced in 2021. Due to her realistic visuals, her social media account got so much success that she endorses a lot of brands and appeared on various magazine covers.





Like American virtual influencer Lil Miquela, Rozy will be opening another chapter in her career by becoming a solo singer. Her debut song will be produced by rapper and songwriter Jung Jae-Won also known as ONE, who is known for making Bolbbalgan4's songs.





Rozy's song is set to release this February. However, netizens are divided about this news. Some are excited to see her music, while some are not fond of this idea. What do you think about this?