Spiderman : No Way Home Trailer Has Left The Fans In A Frenzy, Hasn't It?

Did you know that the Spiderman : No Way Home trailer had racked up over half a million views, within 20 minutes of the trailer drop and is now boosting towards the 35 million mark? I bet you didn't!

Fighting the villains of the multiverse, the long awaited franchise returns with Tom Holland as Spiderman, the film also features Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange and Zendaya as MJ, Peter Parker’s classmate, and girlfriend.

Interestingly, Alfred Molina also returns to the franchise in the iconic role of Doctor Octopus after 16 years. He played the same role in Spiderman (2004). Another awesome highlight of the trailer is the hint of the main villain, Green Goblin. Marvel’s Doctor Strange also leaves a striking impression as he tries to perform a strong magic that will help the world forget Spiderman.

With such amazing developments, the fans are quite thrilled to discover what comes next, do you have any wild ideas and exciting predictions regarding the movie? Do let us know!