Spin Review: A beautiful musical journey of Rhea

Disney focuses on making a cross-over between Indian-American for the first time with the film Spin. The movie stars Abhay Deol, Meera Syal, Avantika Vandanpu, Anna Cathcart, and others in pivotal roles. It runs for 1 hour 40 minutes on Disney+ Hotstar.

The film is about a teenage girl Rhea (Avantika), who loves to make different kinds of music mixes for her family restaurant, Spirits of India. Her mother died when she was eight years old, and since then, her father's (Abhay Deol) life revolves around the restaurant and the kids. Rhea has a very intelligent brother Rohan.

One day she meets with a British boy at her restaurant who is a transfer student in her school. They quickly get connected, and gradually she gets to know that he is a deejay. They both start making music together and became close friends. But the boy crushes her heart soon.

Rhea has too many responsibilities, and she comes from a conservative family, so she faces hurdles every day. Will she ever be able to become a DJ? Will she get to participate in the Beatmaster competition? Watch Spin and enjoy Rhea's oomph life.