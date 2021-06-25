Spoil your skin with nourishment this summer!

Summer isn't a good time for your skin and thus it requires extra care and nourishment. Well, we’ve got you all covered. Here are some skincare tips that you could follow to achieve what you always wanted. Before I move on, I just wanted to tell you that you all are just so beautiful. Don’t let Instagram and filter make you feel the other way round. Real skin has texture, pores, acne, and marks. These tips will help you achieve healthier skin if followed consistently.





1. Face wash: We all know how important it is to clean our face thoroughly and it helps you get rid of pollution, excess oil, and dirt. Also, opt for gentle and deep cleansing face wash and don’t change it frequently.





2. Opt for a good skincare regime: Now, this is a very important yet tricky step. What you see on the internet or find influencers doing might not be good for your skin. Every skin has a different texture, problem area and the way your skin reacts to certain product also vary. So, always go for products and the regime you could be consistent with and that suits your skin the best.

3. Exfoliate your skin: You might have seen articles or heard from people that exfoliating your skin isn’t necessary or it opens up the pores. But these are just myths. According to the best dermatologists, it is important for you to exfoliate at least twice a month as it helps in getting rid of excess oil and clogged pores.

4. Use good moisturizer: I know it might sound funny or useless to some of you with oily skin as you feel it's not good to wear moisturizer if your skin is oily. Well, not moisturizing your skin well could be one of the biggest mistakes you’ve been doing unknowingly. It is very important to give proper nourishment and moisture to your skin, even during summers. People with oily skin could go for gel-based moisturizers and avoid cream-based products.

5. Wear Sunscreen: I just can not emphasize enough how important it is for you to wear a good sunscreen with at least SPF 30 even on the days you are not stepping out. Pj’s and sunscreen go a long way.





These are the easy peasy steps I follow every day to keep my skin nourished, happy and healthy even during summers!