Spooky Bollywood characters you can get up as for Halloween this year

Don't panic if you haven't yet decided what you'll wear for Halloween. Here is a selection of eerie and creepy Bollywood characters who could serve as Halloween inspiration this year. After all, a Bollywood fan who doesn't dress up as a Bollywood character for Halloween isn't exactly fitting the bill!





Vidya Balan as Manjulika in Bhool Bhuliya: Vidya Balan rose to prominence with her role in Bhool Bhulaiya. Manjulika was one of the period's most fearsome spirits. The elegance of the look was enhanced by Vidya's acting, which was complemented by great makeup and clothes. At a Halloween party, Manjulika is one of the best looks to wear.





Khilji from Padmaavat: To achieve the Khilji style, all you need is an evil smile, dark kohled eyes, a frizzy beard, and an Anarkali kurta with pyjamas and a puffed woollen jacket. You're also done if you go trick or treating with a lot of rages and a vicious dark expression in your eyes. Get headgear and scars on your face as well.





Makdee: Shabana Azmi's Halloween look from Makdee is probably the best of all time. A full-length black or orange skirt with a plain half-sleeve conventional top or blouse, pale green and white face paint, unkempt hair, and an evil smirk throughout.





Crime-Master Gogo from Andaz Apna Apna: Crime Master Gogo is one of the most fashionable and loveable villains of all time, and all you need to be him is red boots, gloves, and a cape.





Gabbar: You can play this classic persona with the right olive green costume, stained teeth, gangster props, and an evil chuckle. To complete this outfit, you may need to go to a costume shop for the fake firearms and ammo.





Mogambo: Dress yourself as Mogambo Khush Hua if you can pull off a deep-voiced "Mogambo Khush Hua." Over black clothing, wear a gold beaded jacket. Wear gold accessories on your hands and legs as well.





Tell me your favourite character for this Halloween