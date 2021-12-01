Squid Game actor to star in Money Heist's Korean remake

The hit Netflix series 'La Casa de Papel,' otherwise known as 'Money Heist,' is getting a South Korean remake. And, to fans' surprise, it's been revealed that 'Squid Game' actor Park Hae-soo will play the role of Berlin alongside 'Oldboy' fame Yoo Ji-tae who will be portraying the Professor's role. A short introductory video was also revealed to introduce Park Hae-soo as Berlin which created quite a stir among the netizens.





The Spanish crime thriller has gained worldwide recognition, the Korean remake will also be following the same steps in terms of the plot with some twists and turns. We will witness the looting of the peninsula’s national bank and royal.





'Money Heist' will release its final season on December 3, and the Korean remake will be released in 2022 on Netflix. It will be interesting to see whether the Korean version gets the same amount of recognition as the original or not. What are your views on the remake? Do you think it will be able to create the same magic on screen?





Check out the introductory video below!