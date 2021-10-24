"Squid Game" received global recognition for its unique plot, exemplary acting and the deadly portrayal of kids' games. However, one aspect that received a lot of criticism is the acting of the actors who played VIPs. Recently the four actors had a talk with "The Guardian", and they opened up about the harsh criticism they are getting.





Daniel C Kennedy, who portrayed VIP two, shared his struggle and acknowledged, "I suffer from extreme clinical depression, so it’s been a bit of a challenge,” he continued to tell how he coped with the harsh comments, “Initially, I was gutted by the comments but, with time and distance and some honest self-reflection, I’ve been better able to filter the feedback into the stuff I can use to improve next time, versus the stuff that is bound to come when you’re part of a project that gets global recognition.”





On the other hand, Geoffrey Giuliano, VIP 4, was rather content about the popularity he is gaining, he said “I ain’t complaining, baby! I’m in the hottest show in the world."





John D Michaels, who played VIP one, debunked the myth and said, “I think the first thing to dispel is this myth that they just pick us up off the street,” he moved on to tell the process of working, “It’s different for every show, but non-Korean performers often act with dialogue that is translated by a non-native – sometimes even by Google Translate – so it can sound unnatural.”





Despite the criticism they are receiving, they are extremely grateful for the opportunity that they had, and they expressed their love for the show during the interview. What are your thoughts on their acting?





Do you think Asian movies and dramas, in general, lacks a proper portrayal of westerners?





You can read the whole interview here.