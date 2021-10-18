"Squid Game" and "Parasite", A Satire On Social Construct?

"Squid Game" and "Parasite" two humongous phenomenons that have amplified the Hallyu wave worldwide are, actually, a satire on the underlying issue of discriminatory social construct in South Korea.





Both the works deal with the same issue and demonstrate the merciless and horrifying lifestyle of the lower class people and how the rich section and the upper class of the society use them for their amusement. The satirical nature of these works resonates worldwide. Being just another reminder that economic growth is not parallel to social development.





Is it an indication of not everything that shines is gold?





Have you seen them? Do you agree?