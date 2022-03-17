'Squid Game' creator talked about the possible return of Jung Ho-yeon as a twin in the next season - Wouldn't it be a bit absurd and unrealistic?

'Squid Game' creator Hwang Dong-hyuk, who is currently busy preparing this Netflix blockbuster series' second season, recently opened up about the possibility of the return of Jung Ho-yeon's character in the next season. He shared that Jung Ho-yeon might return, "Let's say maybe she has a twin sister, you'll see." Meanwhile, Lee Jung-jae who played Gi-hun has been confirmed for the second season.





Although we all would love to see Jung Ho-yeon making a comeback in that badass role. Don't you think her return in any way would be unrealistic and a bit absurd let alone as a twin? Moreover, it may serve the vibes of a daily soap where a sister has returned to take revenge for her family. Her character's ending was perfect and it may lose its essence due to this twin storyline. What are your views on it?



