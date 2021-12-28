'Squid Game' director shares core plotline for season 2, Netflix comments on the possibility of Season 3

The biggest Netflix thriller 'Squid Game' starring Lee Jung-jae, Jung Ho-yeon among other celebrated star casts is currently under discussion for the second season. 'Squid Game' director Hwang Dong-hyuk had said that he didn't have any immediate plan for the next season, however considering the huge success of this thriller series, he decided to continue with another season.





Recently, director Hwang Dong-hyuk shared his plans for the upcoming season and talked about the core plotline for it in an interview with KBS. He revealed, "I’m currently in the midst of discussions with Netflix about Season 2 and Season 3 [of ‘Squid Game’].” He continued, "The focus [of the season] will be the story of [Lee Jung Jae‘s character] Seong Gi Hun unravelling [the mysteries of the organization behind the game],” he shared. “The overarching plotline of Season 2 will be the story of the people that Gi Hun meets and the people he chases after.”





On the same day, Netflix addressed the possibilities for further seasons of the series and commented, "It’s true that we are discussing a wide variety of possibilities for ‘Squid Game,’ including the production of a Season 3, but nothing has yet been set in stone.” Well, I hope they don't stretch for too long that it loses the thrill.





Do you think Gong Yoo will be making a return as the main cast in the upcoming seasons?